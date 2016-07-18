Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and more stars hitting the stage in summer concert series

What's a better summer past time than a sick concert? Pretty much nothing. With major names like Beyonce, Rihanna and Coldplay out on the road for their summer tours, we thought we'd roundup all the acts that were must-sees. Let's take Mariah Carey, who looked like the diva she is in this silver gown at the Essence Festival in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 2, 2016. Keep reading to see more of our favorite musical acts on the road!