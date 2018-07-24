Celebs who have used heroin

Esteemed actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his New York apartment on Feb. 2, 2014, as the result of an apparent drug overdose. The Oscar winner had been honest about his history of drug addiction. He even confirmed to TMZ in May 2013 that he had checked into a 10-day detox facility to deal with a relapse, during which he snorted heroin. At the time, the actor said he had been sober for 23 years prior to the relapse that started in 2012. He praised "a great group of friends and family" for helping him realize that he needed help. Sadly, in the end, he couldn't help himself. Keep reading to take a look back at more celebs -- like Angelina Jolie and Robert Downey Jr. -- who have experimented with this dangerous drug.

