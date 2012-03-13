Celebs Who Lived 'Happily Ever After'

By Drew Mackie

For every celebrity who stumbles into a life of fame and fortune, there's another who worked especially hard to overcome some obstacle. In the spirit of the upcoming "Mirror, Mirror" and all things fairy tale, read about some stars who overcame adversity to achieve their Hollywood-style "happily ever after" ending.

Nicole Richie

You can't give Richie credit for the fact that Lionel Richie adopted her after her birth parents couldn't rise to the challenge of raising their daughter. That's just luck. You can credit Richie, however, with her transformation from Paris Hilton's "heir"-head friend into a composed, sober, family-oriented woman. Following a short jail sentence in 2007 for a DUI, Richie apparently took all the energy she'd previously spent on partying and directed it toward her growing family with Joel Madden -- her first child, daughter Harlow, was born only months later -- and learning the ropes of the fashion industry by developing House of Harlow 1960, the accessory line she named for her daughter.