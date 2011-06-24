Celebs Who Look Like Puppets

By Drew Mackie

Did you know that weirdly there are a few celebrities who just happen to remind us of our favorite pop culture puppets? From Miss Piggy to Fozzie to even a few non-Muppets, we're seeing puppets everywhere.

Take Jessica Simpson, for example. The hair, the predilection for pink, the, um, reputation as a style icon? That's all Miss Piggy right there. And in our heads, at least, it's a compliment.