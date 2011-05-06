Celebs Who Love Horses

By Michelle Lanz

Almost every little kid dreams of someday owning a pony, but this childhood fantasy doesn't always come to fruition. Luckily for celebrities, they've been gifted with the financial stability and freedom to have a pony (or in some cases ponies) of their own. With the Kentucky Derby right around the corner, we think it's a good time to take a look at which celebs love horsing around with their equine friends.

Selma Blair

Being mega pregnant doesn't stop Selma Blair from spending lots of time and energy with her beloved horse, Taffy.

