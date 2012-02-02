Celebs Who Own Sports Teams

By Wonderwall Editors

What do you get when a sports superfan scores a movie star-level paycheck? You get a team owner -- or at least a majority shareholder. Check out which celebs have put some serious dough behind a sports team.

Snooki

Snooki doesn't strike us as someone who's athletically inclined, but when it comes to buying a sports team, all that matters is the wallop that your wallet packs. Then again, with her history on "Jersey Shore," it kind of makes sense that she get into this particular sport.

