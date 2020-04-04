At the beginning of 2019, Chris Hemsworth launched an app called Centr and began sharing some of the health and fitness knowledge that helped him get his famous Thor physique.

Now, he wants to use Centr to focus on another aspect of wellness.

On Friday, April 3, the father of three announced on Instagram that starting Sunday, Centr.com will feature free, guided meditations specifically designed to help kids who may be suffering from anxiety related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

"If you find yourself in a situation like myself, like a lot of people, where you're having to homeschool your kids and you're failing miserably -- 'cause it's not an easy task, it's a very, very difficult job, teaching, and I have a boundless, unlimited respect for teachers, globally, universally, and I thank them for that," Chris told followers in a video post. "... If you are having this job, a friend of mine suggested doing these guided meditations with them."

He continued: "And I thought, it's not gonna work. My kids are allergic to sitting still. But to my surprise, they actually did. And it calmed them down, 'cause kids , you know, have anxiety and stress, all of that, like us, probably more so because they don't understand it and it's difficult for us to explain to them.

Chris said he and "Thor Ragnarok" director Taaika Waititi will narrate the meditations, adding that Centr.com will also feature sleep visualization options and positive thinking exercises. The activities are all specifically targeted for kids between the ages of 4 and 10.

According to the Daily Mail, the meditations will be free via Centr's six-week trial period, after which the price jumps to $19,99 a month.

Through Centr, Chris also offers meal plans, workout ideas and various forms of support in the interest of helping each user "develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and a happier life," the Mail reports.

Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky share a 7-year-old daughter, India, and twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, who celebrated their 6th birthday on March 18.

Wishing them a happy birthday on Instagram, Elsa acknowledged it's a complicated time to be a kid, posting: "Happy birthday my boys, one more year in this world. These are uncertain times and not easy ones, but I have hope in you and your generation to be strong and fight for a better future. Thank you for teaching me what is love each day."