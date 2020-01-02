Celebs who had holiday weddings

Everybody loves the holidays. But for these celebrities, that magical time of year between Christmas Eve and the New Year holds some extra-special significance: It's when they got married. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the stars who said "I do" during the holidays, starting with these lovebirds... After 20 years of dating, TV host Maria Menounos and writer-producer Keven Undergaro tied the knot on live TV on New Year's Eve 2017! The ceremony -- which was officiated by Steve Harvey -- was a surprise to the couple's family and friends and happened just before midnight. They had a more traditional wedding in Greece the following summer. Keep reading for more...

