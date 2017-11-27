Prince Harry's romance retrospective

Prince Harry is the full package! He's smart, funny, handsome and just so happens to be the fifth in line to the British throne. So it's no wonder that the scruffy royal is one of the world's most eligible bachelors -- and has romanced some of the most impressive women on the planet. From an American actress to British blue bloods, no one is off limits when it comes to Wonderwall.com's favorite member of the royal family. Keep reading to take a look back at the bevy of beauties hunky Harry has wooed over the years...

