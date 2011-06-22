Real-Life Romance for 'Spider-Man' Stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone?

By Kat Giantis

Seems there was more than just Spidey sense a-tingling on the set of the "The Amazing Spider-Man." Us Weekly says a romance has quietly blossomed between on-screen lovebirds Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

"They got close during filming and have been hooking up," says a source. "They haven't gone public, but he's told his friends."

The British actor, 27, who stars as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler (and his alter ego, Peter Parker), recently ended his three-year relationship with "Raising Hope" actress Shannon Woodward, ostensibly because he "literally never saw her."

Stone, 22, who plays Peter's sweetheart Gwen Stacy, is also coming off a breakup, bidding adieu to "Paper Man" co-star Kieran Culkin after less than a year of coupledom.

According to Us, "sparks flew" between Andrew and Emma at the June 5 MTV Movie Awards. They reportedly "flirted" all night, thanks to the proximity of their seats, and Stone "squealed" when she spotted Garfield at the afterparty, where they had a 20-minute tête-à-tête.

