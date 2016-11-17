Ricky Martin gets engaged, Ben Higgins calls off his wedding & more celeb romance updates

It's another week, which means more engagements, breakups and romance rumors! Ricky Martin revealed that he's planning to marry artist Jwan Yosef. "We're engaged," Ricky told Ellen DeGeneres on her Nov. 16 show. "I proposed. I was really nervous, but I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box. I just had [the rings] in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad!" Ricky continued. "And then he was like, 'Yes?' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you,' and he was like, 'What is the question?' 'Would you marry me?' That's it... It was very beautiful. And then, like, 30 minutes after, I said, 'Wait, did you say yes?' Yes, he said yes." Ricky and Jwan have been together since January 2016. Keep reading for more romance updates!

