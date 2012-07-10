Craziest Recorded Star Freakouts

By Rebecca Silverstein

Everybody needs to watch his or her temper from time to time, but celebs really need to make sure they keep an even keel. After all, you never know who has a camera or audiotape just waiting to record them freaking out for posterity -- and for the masses. In anticipation of the release of "The Dark Knight Rises," starring the famously short-fused Christian Bale, let's take a look at celebs who have had the misfortune of having their temper tantrums put on blast.

Note: Many of these audio files contain graphic language and are NSFW.

Christian Bale

Christian takes his job as an actor seriously. Very seriously. In fact, while filming "Terminator Salvation" in 2009, Christian was so thrown off when director of photography Shane Hurlbut stepped on-set and accidentally ruined a shot he went into a rage. Ballistic Bale threatened violence against the poor guy. Even as Hurlbut apologized profusely, the angry actor said he'd quit the movie if the DP wasn't fired.

BING: Hear Bale go berserk