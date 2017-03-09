David Arquette and Christina Arquette welcome a baby boy, plus more news

David Arquette and his wife welcome a baby boy

Break out the bubbly! David Arquette and his wife, Christina Arquette have welcomed their second child together. According to E! News, the couple's new addition, a boy named Augustus Alexis Arquette. Augustus, arrived on Wednesday, March 8. David and Christina named the baby after David's late sister, actress and transgender advocate Alexis Arquette, who died last fall. They plan to call him "Gus." The couple are also parents to Charlie, 2. David shares a daughter, Coco, 12, with his ex, Courtney Cox.

RELATED: More stars expecting babies in 2017