Demi Lovato: A Year Since Rehab

By Jon Warech

Jan. 28 marked one year since singer-actress Demi Lovato left Timberline Knolls -- a residential treatment center in Illinois -- after a meltdown on tour forced the troubled teen to get help. Since then, Lovato has made headlines by sharing her story, returning to both the dating scene and her work. Scroll through and take a look back at the year Lovato turned things around.

Hindsight Is '20/20'

Three months after leaving rehab, Lovato shared her story with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" and "20/20." The former "Sonny With a Chance" star explained her long path to rehab, which began with being bullied. That experience, she recalled, led to cutting, drinking, abusing drugs and, ultimately, breaking down in the fall of 2010, when she hit one of her backup dancers, Alex Welch.

"I was losing my voice from purging. I was self-medicating," Lovato explained to Roberts. "I was not taking medication for depression, and I literally was so emotionally whacked out that I took it out on someone that meant a lot to me." The star added that she hoped sharing her story would help her fans avoid the challenges she encountered.