Demi Lovato returns to Twitter less than a day after announcing she's done, plus more news

Demi Lovato's Twitter hiatus lasted less than one day

Like Jack Twist once told Ennis Del Mar, "I wish I knew how to quit you." Demi Lovato bid farewell to Twitter and Instagram Monday, June 20 after griping about what sound like negative comments she spotted in her feed. Less than 24 hours later, however, her Twitter feed lit up again. "F--- this.. I'm back bit-----. And I'm coming back more honest than ever," she posted on June 21. "I love my Lovatics so f------ much...I love my Lovatics too much to leave them over some lame a-- haters.. What was I thinking?!" Whatever it was that made her sign off, she was received with open arms when she came back. Among the first comments on her "I'm back" tweet? YouTube star Tyler Oakley, who dubbed Demi "the queen of unapologetic opinions."

