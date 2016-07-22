Demi Lovato told Nick Jonas to break up with Olivia Culpo, plus more news

Demi Lovato told Nick Jonas to break up with Olivia Culpo

What's a little honesty between pals? Tour partners and longtime pals Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas recently opened up to Billboard (via Celebitchy) about what they share with one another with regard to relationships. Er -- make that what Nick shares when Demi asks, as she put it, "Sooooo, what's the gossip? Who is it? Tell me everything." Nick explained that it's "tricky" to be single and helpful that Demi "likes drama," which makes it easier for him to talk about dating. His last serious relationship was with Olivia Culpo. And Demi apparently had some opinions about that one. "He's a guy in his 20s and he's famous and he likes to have a lot of fun. Listen, even when he was in a relationship, I was like, 'Get out of that. You could f- anybody that you want right now, so have fun and do that,'" she said, mincing zero words. Asked what Demi told him when he filled her in on his split from Olivia, Nick recalled, "She was like, 'Just go, ­create and be free.' She also said some other things …" Demi cracked up at that point and shared her version: "I go, 'Honestly, I didn't like her anyway.' It's not because she's mean or anything, but he has such a great sense of humor and I want him to be with someone that makes him laugh. I can tell if something's up because he'll close off." Um, these two need to start closing their shows with a "Lean On Me" duet ...

