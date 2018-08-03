Demi Lovato's bodyguard may have saved her life, plus more news

Demi Lovato's bodyguard may have saved her life

New information has come to light following Demi Lovato's drug overdose last week. The singer, who had been sober for six years, was hospitalized last week (and remains so) after a reported heroin overdose. TMZ is now reporting that when Lovato's assistant found her, she thought she was dead. According to their source, when her bodyguard came into the house (knowing there was an emergency on-site), the assistant was screaming, "She's dead, she's dead!" The bodyguard then rushed to the 25-year-old's side, where they allegedly found blood on her pillow (a sign of hemorrhaging), no signs of breathing, and vomit. Her airways may have been blocked and the bodyguard began administering first aid, crucially propping her up, attempting to clear her airway, which allowed her to breathe. As previously reported, when paramedics arrived on site, they administered Narcan, which is used to reverse the effect of an opioid overdose. Since then, Lovato has been in the hospital, and said to be experiencing vomiting and fevers. She is now reportedly open to checking back into rehab after she is discharged.

