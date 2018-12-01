Drake has settled the lawsuit he filed against Laquana Morris, who goes by Layla Lace, for allegedly trying to extort money from him by claiming he raped her and got her pregnant during a one night stand.

The rapper filed documents in the case on Friday, Nov. 30, in which he told the court he and Layla have come to a resolution regarding the terms of their dispute, according to TMZ.

Layla, a former stripper, initially claimed she was pregnant with Drake's child in an April 2017 Instagram post, which she captioned, "So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!"

She delved further into the allegations during an appearance on SiriusXM radio last year before eventually going to the police to accuse Drake of raping her.

According to Drake's version of the story, the two had consensual sex after meeting when he was on the Manchester leg of his Boy Meets World tour. In his filing against her, he said she developed a "fantasy relationship" with him and was furious that he wouldn't bring her on his tour with him.

Drake says Layla hired a lawyer who told the rapper he could avoid a public announcement about her rape allegations in return for a payout.

That's reportedly what prompted Drake to file suit against her, demanding damages in return for what he said was civil extortion, defamation and fraud.

The settlement between the two stipulates that Layla make no further "statements alleging or insinuating that [Drake] assaulted her" or impregnated her.

"The filing made by Drake against Layla Lace has been resolved, with Layla avoiding going to trial by agreeing to a stipulated judgment which prohibits her from repeating past statements she made against Drake," the rapper's lawyer, Larry Stein, told TMZ in a statement. "Drake and his team are satisfied with this outcome and while Drake appreciates the support he has received, he asks that his fans and the media allow both parties to move on with their lives."

The dispute with Layla Lace isn't the only way Drake's making amends with people in his life this month. He also appears on "Going Bad," from Meek Mill's new album, "Championships." It's the first collaboration between the two since they engaged in a highly publicized beef following Meek's assertion that Drake used a ghostwriter for some of his work.

JAY-Z, Fabolous and Amber Rose's ex, 21 Savage, appear on the album, as well.