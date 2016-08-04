Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are officially divorced, plus more news

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are officially divorced

In New York, an uncontested divorce usually takes at least three months to finalize - unless you're Drew Barrymore, apparently. The actress/producer and her husband, Will Kopelman's marriage has been officially terminated just three weeks after the pair filed for divorce, according to the New York Post. "Drew and Will both wanted the divorce done expeditiously," says a source. "They didn't want a messy divorce. They are still friends — in fact they are all together in Nantucket right now." Speaking to InStyle last year, Drew admitted the marriage was less about romance than other factors. "It was never really love at first sight," she said. "Will struck a lot of my pragmatic sides. He was someone who was always reachable on the phone, someone who was a classy human being, someone who has this incredible blueprint of a family that I don't have." Drew and Will announced their split this past spring after three years of marriage.

