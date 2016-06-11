Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte's major mother-daughter moment
Aww! Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte had a ridiculously adorable mother-daughter moment at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in honor of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at Buckingham Palace in London on June 11, 2016. Keep reading to see more of the best photos of the royal family at the annual event.
Aww! Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte had a ridiculously adorable mother-daughter moment at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in honor of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at Buckingham Palace in London on June 11, 2016. Keep reading to see more of the best photos of the royal family at the annual event.