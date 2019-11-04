Early 2000s country music stars: Where are they now?

Twenty years ago, Faith Hill released her fourth studio album, "Breathe," which became the first No. 1 album of her career and launched her into the realms of country music superstardom throughout the 2000s. In honor of the album's two-decade anniversary on Nov. 9, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the biggest country music stars of the early 2000s to find out what they're up to today. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Country music's biggest scandals