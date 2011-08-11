Frances Cobain Poses for A Grungy Photoshoot

By Molly McGonigle

In a recent series of photographs by Hedi Slimane, Frances Bean Cobain, 18, shows off a much more mature side of herself.

The series of black-and-white photos, in which she is smoking cigarettes and wearing heavy eye makeup, show her strong resemblance to her late father, Kurt Cobain.

The grungy pics also showcase her many tattoos, which read: "Grace," "L'Art est la solution au Chaos," "There's the moon asking to stay long enough for the clouds to fly me away," and "Well it's my time coming I'm not afraid to die."

