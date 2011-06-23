Friendly Celeb Exes

By Rebecca Silverstein

Breakups need not be messy and ugly affairs during which mortal enemies are made. If Hollywood has taught us anything, it's that you can play nice with your exes. Don't believe us? Here are 30 stars who happily co-exist with their former lovers.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato

Relationship: Dated in 2010

A friend is someone who sticks by you when you say something dumb. A really great friend is someone who sticks by you when you say something dumb about them to the press. So it speaks volumes about Demi that she quickly forgave her ex for painting a less-than-attractive picture about her in his December 2013 tell-all in New York magazine. (In the article, Joe dished about Demi's breakdown and said that she and Miley Cyrus pressured him to smoke pot.) "People can see how good of friends we are because even when he does stupid stuff -- because that's what Joe does," Demi told Wonderwall. "We'll still be best friends."

