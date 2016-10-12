Selena Gomez's rehab stay, plus more news

Selena Gomez: More details on her rehab stay

It sounds like things are going well for Selena Gomez, who announced in August she was taking a hiatus from touring, recording and making public appearances in order to get a grip on her "anxiety, panic attacks and depression," all of which frequently appear in those who, like Selena, suffer from lupus. Insiders confirm in the new issue of Us Weekly that the singer is seeking treatment at a facility in Tennessee not far Nashville. "She can go to a very dark place," a source tells the magazine. Another insider says Selena had plans to record this year, "but she hasn't told anyone when she'll be back in studio." In the meantime, she seems to be making time to visit with family. According to Us, Selena was spotted having dinner with her mother and stepfather on Oct. 8 at Texas Roadhouse in lcoa, Tennessee. The restaurant manager noted, "Selena was just like any other guest," adding, "She was really nice and tipped well." She also recently stepped out for breakfast with her grandparents at the Riverstone Restaurant in the nearby town of Townsend, Tennessee. "She was laughing a lot with them while she was eating," said one onlooker. "She seemed happy and relaxed."

