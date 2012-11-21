Baby talk begins in earnest for Will and Kate amid Prince's security breach

By Kat Giantis

We'd prefer not to think about Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge performing their connubial duties, but Us Weekly forces us to go to that unwelcome visual place with its latest cover story.

"A Baby for Christmas!" proclaims the mag.

No, Santa won't be tucking a bundle of royal joy in Will or Kate's Christmas stocking. Instead, the couple are "working on" starting a family and would "love to be a step closer at Christmas," says a source. "They have been on such a high since getting married. It's time for the next step -- Kate is hoping she and William can become parents in 2013."

One ostensible reason for the timing: They were supposedly waiting for the malaria medication they'd taken for their September tour of Southeast Asia to run its course.

To prepare for the heir, Will and Kate are extensively renovating a 20-room, four-story section of Kensington Palace.

"A baby is the main reason for the move," says a Kate confidant. "They want to bring a child up in a secure environment."

