Womb Watch: Is Jennifer Aniston Pregnant With Twins?

By Kat Giantis

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Jennifer Aniston's womb is filled with babies. Or so claims the latest issue of Star, which heralds the supposedly imminent arrival of the twin fruits of Justin Theroux's skinny jeans-clad loins.

"She's been taking fertility drugs, which can lead to multiples," a "friend" tattles to the tab. "Jen thinks she's having twins."

Pipes in another so-called pal, "Jen was sure early on that Justin was The One, so they've been trying for a baby for a while. Jen felt that there was no reason to wait."

(Side note: Aniston and Theroux reportedly started dating in the spring, which doesn't quite qualify as "trying for a while.")

Short of a source inside Aniston's uterus, what other evidence does the tab have?

In this year's winner for the most disturbing anonymous sourcing, Jen's "neighbor" has supposedly spied her sitting on the couch, "eating Haagen-Dazs."

What else has the creepy peeper observed?

"Jen definitely looks pregnant," attests the neighbor. "My kitchen window overlooks a bedroom in Jen's house, and I see her changing clothes from time to time. She seems to have a baby bump -- it's more than just a bloated belly."

Just so we're all on the same page: A privacy-invading observation from a dubious third party now counts as fact.

We decided to check this one with Aniston's rep, who assures us the story is so much fried baloney.

"It's all 100 percent a fabrication," her spokesman tells Wonderwall. "When was the last time you read anything that was true in Star?"

