Reproduction Rumor du Jour: Is Khloe Undergoing Fertility Treatments?

By Kat Giantis

When you're a celebrity, the prying eyes of the press are everywhere, even your uterus. Case in point: TMZ's sources deep within Khloe Kardashian's reproductive organs claim she's starting fertility treatments in a bid to be fruitful and multiply with husband Lamar Odom.

Seems the most likable Kardashian's unsuccessful attempts to conceive led her to a Beverly Hills fertility clinic on Monday. Big sister Kim reportedly came along to offer support.

According to TMZ, Khloe, 27, is currently awaiting blood test results on her hormone levels in order to determine her "stylized treatment program."

In January, Mrs. Odom denied reports that she was interviewing fertility doctors in Dallas, where she briefly relocated during her hubby's disappointing tenure with the Mavericks.

"I am not at this time in my life considering any type of fertility treatments," she tweeted. "If and when I do, I will shout it from the rooftops but for now it's in God's hands."

So far, there has been no shouting, rooftop or otherwise.

Khloe, who will celebrate her third anniversary with Lamar in September (yep, we would have lost that bet, too), has been typically open about her hopes for the pitter-patter of little (or not-so-little) feet.

"People keep saying, 'Why aren't you pregnant yet?' That's what scares me, when people are like, 'Did you go to the doctor? Do you know if everything is working?' It's nerve-racking," she acknowledged to Us Weekly last year. "Sometimes I feel like I'm letting everyone down."

The good news is they still have each other. Click on for more lovey-dovey pics of Khloe and Lamar ...