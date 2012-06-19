Splitsville for Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

By Kat Giantis

Sad news for believers in true love. After months of rift rumors, Johnny Depp has confirmed his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis is over.

"Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis have amicably separated," his rep tells "Entertainment Tonight." "Please respect their privacy and, more importantly, the privacy of their children."

The never-wed pair have two children, Lily-Rose, 13, and Jack, 10.

Just last month, Depp brushed off the long-simmering split talk, insisting, "No matter what I say about this, people believe the opposite. I can't say enough about it not being over."

The evidence told a difference story: Johnny, 49, and Vanessa, 39, hadn't made a public appearance together for months. Just last weekend, she flew solo at a film festival in France.

In recent weeks, the rumor mill claimed they were trying to salvage the relationship, with an insider telling E! News, "They both want to make it work."

Their desire to stay together is understandable, given their passionate, love-at-first-sight beginning.

"She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw those eyes, and -- boom! My life as a single man was done," Depp recalled last year. 'You have this feeling -- I can't really explain what it was, but I had it when I met her. I saw her across a room and thought, 'What's happening to me?'"

As for talk that Paradis had changed the actor from a hotel-trashing wild man into a family man, she shrugged it off.

"I didn't tame him," the actress said in 2010. "We tamed each other."

Keep clicking for a look back at their love affair ...