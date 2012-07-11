Katie vs. Tom: His Co-Star Chemistry, Her Covert Getaway and Nicole's Rumored Role
By Kat Giantis
July 11, 2012
Two days after Katie Holmes' surprisingly speedy divorce settlement with Tom Cruise, information on their bust-up continues to pump out faster than his arms in a running sequence from one of his movies. Along with the expected details on how the actress orchestrated her exit and reportedly secured primary custody of 6-year-old Suri, a Cruise damage control campaign also appears to be ramping up, starting with the risky (and, let's face it, tone-deaf) move of floating the possibility of a romantic rebound. Read on for the latest …
Two days after Katie Holmes' surprisingly speedy divorce settlement with Tom Cruise, information on their bust-up continues to pump out faster than his arms in a running sequence from one of his movies. Along with the expected details on how the actress orchestrated her exit and reportedly secured primary custody of 6-year-old Suri, a Cruise damage control campaign also appears to be ramping up, starting with the risky (and, let's face it, tone-deaf) move of floating the possibility of a romantic rebound. Read on for the latest …