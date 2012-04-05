Teeny Bikinis, PDA and a Spider-Man Moment: Beyonce Shares Intimate Pics

By Kat Giantis

The arrival of Blue Ivy has put Beyonce into a sharing mood. Once so private that she and Jay-Z wouldn't even confirm their 2008 marriage, the chanteuse celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on April 4 (did we mention that four is their lucky number?) by releasing a cache of personal pics on her newly launched Tumblr page (she also revamped her Beyonce.com website).

"This is my life, today, over the years -- through my eyes," Bey says by way of introduction. "My family, my travels, my love. This is where I share with you. This will continue to grow as I do."

While there are no photos of 3-month-old Blue Ivy, who also made her ridiculously adorable debut via Tumblr, the (totally addictive) gallery includes a host of candid pics, from Beyonce posing in a bikini to her decked out in a Spider-Man costume.

She also shares private moments with her sister, Solange, and her BFF, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Click on for a few photographic highlights, along with news on what Jay might have given to Bey to mark their four-year milestone ...