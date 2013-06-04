Birthday girl Angelina Jolie achieves red-carpet perfection in white strapless dress

By Kat Giantis

After a tough year that saw her undergo a double mastectomy, Angelina Jolie celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday with a gorgeous and glamorous appearance at the Berlin premiere of Brad Pitt's "World War Z."

The Oscar-winning mom of six did her part to support the film by dazzling in a custom-made white strapless frock from Ralph & Russo. Her scruffier half, meanwhile, stuck with basic black and lanky golden locks, a combination that left us with a strong urge to hose him down.

Jolie's silk-crepe peplum creation featured a long row of delicate buttons down the back (click on for a close-up of the details) and a rose-gold belted accent. While the pristine dress might have made some stars hesitate before wading into the masses, the actress gamely posed for photos amid the throngs of fans.

The night before, the A-list amours wore matching black ensembles for a romantic dinner at the acclaimed Il Vino restaurant in Paris. According to People mag, Pitt arranged the "intimate" meal: a tasting menu with paired French wines, along with a birthday cake for dessert.

"They came in very unobtrusively. It was real fast," says a fellow diner. "They walked by, and I said to my husband, 'I think I just saw Brad and Angelina walk by us.' And he said, 'I think you may have had one glass of wine too many already.'"

When asked on the Berlin red carpet what he planned to give Jolie for her birthday, Pitt laughed, "Oh, that's private, that's private. You know, something for the global woman, something for the mother, something dirty -- always."

Keep clicking for plenty of photos of Angelina laughing, posing with fans and generally looking fabulous in Berlin …