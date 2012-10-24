Crooning Justin jumps into marriage with pink-clad Jessica

By Kat Giantis

In most wedding pics, the groom poses sedately next to the blushing bride as she enjoys her moment in the spotlight. Then there's Justin Timberlake, who leaps into married life with a serene, pink gown-bedecked Jessica Biel on the new cover of People.

On Wednesday, the mag released the first photo from the couple's Italy-set, Oct. 19 nuptials, with Justin jumping into the air like he's performing an encore of "Bye Bye Bye" as his new missus sits smiling (also note his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears, in the corner).

Not surprisingly, he played an active role in the ceremony, which was witnessed by 100 family and friends, including his pals, Jimmy Fallon and Andy Samberg.

"I figured if there was something I was going to be able to offer, it would be to sing her down the aisle," Timberlake shares (via Hello!). "Grown men were weeping. Hopefully it's because I didn't sound bad."

As Justin, 31, played the guitar and crooned what he says was "an original piece I wrote specifically for the evening and for her," Jessica, 30, strolled toward him in a custom Giambattista Valli haute couture gown.

She wanted the strapless pink confection to reflect "romance, romance, romance. Kind of whimsical and dramatic."

It had the desired effect on Justin, who was decked out in a Tom Ford tux he helped design. He describes glimpsing his squeeze of five years in her wedding dress as "the most beautiful thing I have ever seen."

Still, the gorgeous bride had a few butterflies over "standing up in front of my friends and family and baring my soul for the person I love."

But the week-long celebration at the Borgo Egnazia resort in southern Italy was "a total fantasy experience," says Biel.

Word is, the wedding set the pair back more than $6 million (less the reported $300,000 they got from People for the wedding pics), but for Justin, the extravaganza made sense.

"It was a lot to ask of them to travel," he shrugs, "so we figured we'd give our guests a good party!"

Sighs a happy Timberlake of the knot-tying, "It was a really special evening."