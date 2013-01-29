John Mayer's meetup with 'Girls' star Allison Williams rouses rumor mill

By Kat Giantis

We've long suspected that John Mayer walks around in a permanent cloud of unsavoriness scented with a hint of Axe body spray, not unlike the dirt haze that hangs over Pig Pen from "The Peanuts." So, it's not too surprising that anyone who gets too close to the Katy Perry-dating crooner might end up covered in that airborne schmutz, which is apparently what has happened to "Girls" star Allison Williams.

Last Friday, the London Daily Mail spied the 25-year-old actress (and daughter of newsman Brian Williams) at a New York shindig with Mayer, 35, who just happens to be buddies with her boyfriend of two years, CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen.

"Allison and John walked in together and separated to talk to respective friends," relays a source. "They then made their way back to each other, and John had his arm around Allison's waist. They were [talking] together for a bit before leaving."

The two reportedly left and headed out to dinner at a Mexican joint, where they were joined by an unidentified companion.

"They were with another guy, but they seemed to be in an intense conversation the entire night," adds a source, "and were sitting across from each other at the booth-style table. … They stayed pretty late until the restaurant was clearing out."

Williams' rep did not respond to our request for comment, but a source close to the actress downplays to the Mail that she "is friends with John and Katy," while a Mayer confidant echoes that they're merely "longtime friends."

The foursome even dined together last month, and during the meal John and Katy appeared "very happy and very intimate."

Days before the Manhattan outing, John was by Perry's side during the Inauguration festivities in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, in a report we urge you to read with an eye roll at the ready, he's supposedly contemplating a big step forward in their 6-month romance.

