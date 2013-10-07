Kerry Washington Belly Watch 2013 kicks off in earnest

By Kat Giantis

Keeping a secret in Hollywood isn't easy, especially when that secret involves growing a human being. So we're always wary about putting too much stock in stork speculation (see Aniston, Jennifer). That said, Kerry Washington has the Twitter-verse playing armchair obstetrician due to her recent fondness for stomach-concealing fashion.

In recent weeks, the "Scandal" star (and recently crowned best-dressed woman in the world) has camouflaged her mid-section while promoting her show's newest season, a change from her usual body-conscious choices.

From the loose frock she wore on "The Daily Show" (left) to her busy, bust-emphasizing Marchesa gown at the Emmys, Kerry has sparked a rousing round of the Internet's favorite game: "Guess what's in that womb!"

Several tweets have also mentioned how she's positively glowing, although we can't remember a time when the actress wasn't luminous on the red carpet.

Washington, 36, tied the knot with NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha during a hush-hush, Idaho-set ceremony in June, and she has hinted that her alter ego, Olivia Pope, could end up with a bun in the oven, among other plot twists.

"Olivia can die, she can get married, she can get pregnant," she teased recently. "Anything can really happen."

As for her surreptitious nuptials, "I hate keeping secrets; that is the worst thing for me, because I always want to talk about it," Kerry said last week. "I am really private about my personal life."

Time, as always, will tell, but judge for yourself as you click on for more photos of Kerry's recent belly-masking red-carpet fashions …