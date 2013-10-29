Kerry Washington is bombarded with ever-louder baby talk

By Kat Giantis

For weeks, the rumor mill has been scrutinizing Kerry Washington's midsection for signs of an impending stork visit. Fueling the speculation: Her recent fondness for belly-camouflaging couture. Now People and Us Weekly have chimed in on the rumblings by reporting that the "Scandal" star is indeed pregnant with her first child.

"She's about four months along," says an Us source.

Washington, 36, has yet to confirm if she has a bun baking.

It's already been an eventful year for the actress, who is set to host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. In addition to scoring her first Emmy nomination, Kerry married NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha during a very hush-hush ceremony in Idaho on June 24.

According to People, the couple is "ecstatic" about the pregnancy, although Washington probably won't be discussing her cravings on late-night TV.

"Kerry will still absolutely be keeping her private life private," explains an insider.

"I have girlfriends in this business who talk about their personal lives, and it works for them, and I love it. But not for me," the actress told the October issue of Glamour. "I learned through experience that it doesn't work for me to talk about my personal life. I've had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it."

Adds Washington, who ended her three-year engagement to actor David Moscow in 2007, "I was on the cover of a bridal magazine [InStyle Weddings in 2005]. But I couldn't just turn around and say, 'I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff.' So I just thought, 'OK, no more.'"

As we wait to see whether Olivia Pope will be hiding behind desks and large potted plants, click on for more photos of Kerry's recent roomy style …