Kindergarten shop: Jennifer Lopez checks out $31k-a-year school for twins

By Kat Giantis

Stars are just like us: They worry about where their kids will go to school, too. Take Jennifer Lopez, who is apparently trying to secure a spot for 5-year-old twins Max and Emme at an elite private school in Los Angeles.

TMZ says J.Lo has checked out several area schools for the tots, who will begin kindergarten in the fall. On Tuesday, she and the twins toured the fancy-schmancy Buckley School, where the price tag runs a stiff $31,345 per year.

The swanky learning institution boasts oodles of famous alumni, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Matthew Perry, Laura Dern, Paris Hilton and Rashida Jones. Current student Paris Jackson is finding a degree of normalcy there by getting her pep on.

But it takes more than a healthy bank account and worldwide fame to gain admission. TMZ says Lopez had to dress to impress just "like the other parents," because "lots of very rich, very famous parents [are] try getting their kids into Buckley." No word on whether J.Lo's boyfriend, Casper Smart, tagged along to offer a more recent perspective on the educational process.

Perhaps Jennifer should call Tina Fey for advice. While out promoting her new comedy "Admission" this week, she was asked whether it tougher to get into Princeton or a New York kindergarten.

"A New York City kindergarten, for sure!" Tina tells Us. "There's so many kids on this little island. Plus, how can you possibly evaluate a 5-year-old? What if you take them that day and have to poop? If they have to poop, it's over."

