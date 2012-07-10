Tats All She Wrote: Miley Inks on Teddy Roosevelt Quotation

By Kat Giantis

Anyone who follows Miley Cyrus on Twitter (hey, no judgment) knows she's a big fan of inspirational sayings and deep thoughts. But did she like one adage so much that she had it permanently etched on her left forearm?

As she exited her Pilates class on Tuesday in Los Angeles, the future Mrs. Liam Hemsworth flashed what appears to be yet another in her growing collection of tattoos.

Assuming it wasn't written in ballpoint pen, the new ink stain reads, "So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

Miley, 19, tweeted a shortened version of the maxim on July 3.

A quick search reveals it comes from one of Theodore Roosevelt's most famous speeches, "Citizen in a Republic," which he gave in 1910 at the Sorbonne in Paris.

Sure, it beats needling on "speak softly and carry a big stick" (another Teddy proverb), but we can't help but wonder why Miley didn't just spend the $7 and buy the poster. Same effect, less pain.

Anyhoo, this latest marking comes just days after Cyrus was snapped at a tattoo removal office, prompting speculation that she was lasering off some body art ahead of her wedding (like, say, the optimistic but clichéd "love never dies" tat that she debuted on her bicep in February).

Among the other objects, symbols and words decorating Miley's petite frame are a dream catcher on her rib cage and the words "just breathe" below her left boob.

