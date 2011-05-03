Gossip Quickies for May 4: Baby Riddles, Bad Boyfriends and More

By Kat Giantis

January Jones gave everyone a clear view of her growing belly while cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night at the Staples Center, but her lips remain zipped on the father's identity. Among the possibilities floated by armchair genetic testers is ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis, who should have issued a polite "no comment" when asked about the "Mad Men" star's pregnancy news at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last weekend.

Instead, he stammered, and stammered some more ("I'd rather -- yes but no … No, I … No, I didn't have anything [else to say]"). Despite his response, Us Weekly believes he's out of the running for the paternity sweepstakes.

"If Jason were the dad," says a source, "he'd step it up."

Besides, the baby issue apparently was the reason the funnyman's six-month romance with January fizzled out earlier this year.

"She told him she wanted kids and it turned him off," a source tells the mag. "Jason was bummed out she was on the mommy track."