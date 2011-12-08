Selena Takes the Plunge, Gets Deluged With Bieber Ring Rumors

By Kat Giantis

Justin Bieber wasn't the only one to point a camera at Selena Gomez in recent days. Shortly before packing her teeny bikini and jetting off to Cabo San Lucas with her pop star beau, the sweet-faced star, 19, submerged herself in water during a soggy but sultry photo shoot for her forthcoming perfume.

"Shot in a giant fish tank all day yesterday for my new fragrance," she tweeted on Wednesday. "Help me decide my final scents now."

While we question the wisdom of mentioning anything to do with fish in the same breath as a perfume aroma opinion poll, Gomez explained the selection process to "Access Hollywood."

"I'm creating the base of the scent and I'm inviting my fans to pick the top notes," she says. "Then we'll pick the top 10 fans and they'll come into the lab with me and help me pick the final scent."

The "romantic" and "sophisticated" perfume and sexy shoot represent another step forward in Selena's makeover from wholesome Disney princess to nubile starlet.

But does her coming-of-age campaign include making a commitment to the still-maturing Bieber, 17, who she has been dating for just about a year? Click on to find out ...