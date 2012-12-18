Selma Blair fumes at photogs for snapping her sans makeup, bra

For anyone who's ever run a quick errand wearing whatever dirty clothes were lying in the nearest laundry pile, only to bump into someone you know, Selma Blair feels your pain.

The actress is annoyed that paparazzi caught her in sweatpants and a roomy cardigan during a Sunday morning jaunt with 17-month-old son Arthur.

The photos, in which Selma's sternum is on display as she runs and plays with her cutie-pie tot near their Los Angeles home, prompted several outlets to comment on her so-called "drastic weight loss" in the wake of her breakup from Arthur's dad, fashion designer Jason Bleick.

"I think paparazzi taking shots at 6:30 a.m. when I am on my own street walking with baby are disgusting," Blair, 40, angrily tweeted. "Of course I have no makeup or a bra on."

She also took issue with the London Daily Mail's claim that she was out and about: "It wasn't a park. It was my own yard, my own street, very early. Am I not entitled to privacy??"

In August, shortly before she parted ways with Bleick after two years together, she called for tougher regulation of photographers.

"I wish there was a way to keep children safe from paparazzi," she said. "A law."

That was a drastic change from her previous positive spin on the shutterbugs. "One day they will provide a scrapbook for me and that's how I want to look at it," Selma told People last year. "Like, 'Look, there's a picture of me and daddy. There's me and baby.'"

