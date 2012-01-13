Singing the Blues? Katy Perry Surfaces With New Coif, Big Smile

By Kat Giantis

If Katy Perry is feeling down in the dumps over her split from Russell Brand, she's not letting it show. The popster, who has maintained an ultra-low profile since her husband's Dec. 30 divorce filing, turned up this week in Santa Barbara, where she sported a bright blue bob and a smile while shooting an Adidas commercial.

Katy, 27, who bailed out of the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, gamely agreed to pose for a photo with a fan as she styled a coif-complementing star-spangled tracksuit and a cheerful demeanor.

"She was great, really nice," says the fan. "She seemed happy."

By contrast, Russell emerged in London looking, as Us Weekly put it, "gaunt and stressed" as he made a beeline to Heathrow Airport for a flight to Los Angeles.

His estranged missus "is all about moving on now," a source tells the mag. "Katy is doing fine. She wanted to end it for a while."

Brand, for his part, is "working hard to stay clean," says another spy.

