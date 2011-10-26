Tabloid Rumor Rundown: 'Major Problems' for Kim and Kris?

By Kat Giantis

The script was probably written long before Kim Kardashian ever met Kris Humphries: Get engaged, score a huge payday with a ridiculously lavish wedding ceremony, then quickly leak rumors of domestic discord. And right on schedule, Kim admits to People mag that married life hasn't exactly been "ideal," a confession that conveniently comes amid tabloid chatter that the honeymoon is over. So, what's causing tension? And which member of the Kardashian family allegedly thinks Kris is a greedy "interloper"? Click on for a rundown of the rift rumblings ...