Tacky or Tactical? Ashton Kutcher Flirts Up a Storm With Lea Michele

By Kat Giantis

You would think a guy in the midst of a breakup allegedly caused by his inability to keep it in his pants would have the good sense to dial it back for a while, maybe lie low and regroup. Not Ashton Kutcher. On Monday night, the soon-to-ex hubby of Demi Moore hammed it up (with a side of bacon) with co-star Lea Michele at the Los Angeles premiere of "New Year's Eve."

The pair, who play love interests in the celebrity-crammed romantic flick, worked it like there was no tomorrow: Lea, who recently called it quits with boyfriend Theo Stockman, gently touched Ashton's carefully stubbled cheek, while he took the opportunity to peer down the front of her sternum-revealing Valentino gown, a move that probably had his PR team smacking their heads in unison.

There was also hand-holding, repeated over-the-top guffawing and a few glances from Ashton to Lea that were meant to be smoldering but just made him appear sleepy.

Granted, they have a movie to sell, but Kutcher is less than a month out from Moore's split announcement. A little sensitivity would go a long way toward image recovery, or at least keep us from cringing and picturing him cavorting in a hot tub whenever we see him.

Meanwhile, Lea, spotlight-loving starlet that she is, was the only big name to don a full-length gown on the red carpet. Want to see what the likes of Fergie and Katherine Heigl wore? Click on ...

