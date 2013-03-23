Unsurprising rumor du jour: Lindsay Lohan is apparently still drinking

Lindsay Lohan

You sitting down? Good, because it appears that Lindsay Lohan still might not be making solid life decisions. According to TMZ, she continues to drink, and even indulged at the bar of her Beverly Hills hotel on Monday, mere hours after she accepted a plea deal that will send her to a lockdown rehab facility for 90 days.

Her alleged cocktail of choice: vodka sodas. Cut to Friday night, and LiLo supposedly surfaced at a San Diego club, where TMZ claims she ordered vodka on the rocks while seated at a VIP table.

Lohan, said to be sporting a hoodie and a Yankees cap, purportedly asked that the alcohol be served in a clear carafe so her table wouldn't have a telltale bottle on it.

Sources tell TMZ that Lindsay "is adamant" that she has no substance-related issues and "doesn't feel she needs professional help."

Meanwhile, another insider tattles that Lohan is unhappy that she'll spend her 27th birthday on July 2 in treatment. Seems she planned to throw a big party in New York.

As you're flooded with sympathy, click on to see all six of Lindsay's mugshots over the years ...