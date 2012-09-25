Womb Watch Begins Again for Beyonce

By Kat Giantis

It's been just eight months since Beyonce welcomed daughter Blue Ivy into the world, but the rumor mill is already burning up with speculation over whether there's another bun baking in her barely cooled-down oven.

The baby talk began after the superstar was photographed in New York last weekend sporting a leopard-print dress (left) that appeared to show a barely discernible bulge around the belly area.

For most women, that kind of swelling could indicate, among other things, a healthy lunch or perhaps a wee bit of bloat. But Beyonce isn't most women, so it didn't take long for some armchair obstetricians to declare her knocked up, with a source ostensibly corroborating the stork suspicions to Hollywood Life.

But you probably shouldn't invest in another Swarovski crystal pacifier just yet.

Seems the photo agency that snapped the picture has explained that any bump action was the result of Bey's pooching dress and the camera angle.

Plus, the New York Post reports that Beyonce was "served" D'USSE cognac cocktails on Sunday night while hanging with hubby Jay-Z (he's promoting the brand) and friends.

However, there's no word on whether she actually drank the high-end liquor. PR savvy type that she is, the chanteuse, 31, gamely held up the cocktail for the cameras but was not snapped putting it to her lips.

A rep for Beyonce did not respond to our request for comment on the bundle of joy jabbering, but time, as they say, will tell.

