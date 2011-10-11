Womb Watch: Jessica Simpson Baby Talk Gets Louder

By Kat Giantis

Jessica Simpson touched down at LAX on Monday amid an explosion of paparazzi flashes, all of which were focused on what may or may not be hiding under her suspiciously roomy sweater.

With the stork buzz surrounding the lately oversized-clothing-favoring starlet, 31, growing louder, Radar Online predicts an imminent announcement in a major magazine (we'd put our money on People, which has scored several Simpson exclusives in the past).

"It's still early in the pregnancy, and Jessica has decided to wait before sharing her happiness with her fans," tattles a source close to her underemployed fiancé, Eric Johnson. "But she has begun telling family and friends the exciting news."

In addition to Simpson's lately spacious ensembles, other supposed signs that the stork may add her to its delivery route include her recent avoidance of alcohol and odd cravings, such as nachos dipped in chocolate.

As we await confirmation one way or the other, we'll put it to you armchair obstetricians to make the call. Click through these recent photos and tell us what you think ...