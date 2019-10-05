Gwyneth Paltrow has nothing but love for Dakota Johnson!

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

Proving that she is still in "conscious uncoupling" mode, the Goop founder honored her ex-husband Chris Martin's off-and-on girlfriend of almost two years with a super-sweet message on her birthday.

"Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem," the 47-year-old mother of two wrote alongside a black-and-white image of the younger actress.

According to reports, Dakota and Chris briefly split in June, and Gwyneth was responsible for their reconciliation: "Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it," a source told Us Weekly. Apparently she convinced them that their relationship was worth fighting for, after bonding with Dakota earlier in the year. "Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy," a source told Us at the time. "She only wants the best for him."

The Oscar winner is happily in love with husband Brad Fulchuk, who recently gushed over her in honor of her own birthday, calling her the "greatest human ever."