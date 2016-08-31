Halle Berry looks flawless in this end-of-summer bikini pic, plus more news

Kimye are living it up for free in a $30M Airbnb pad

Airbnb is shining a new light on that old adage about how the rich stay rich. After trading luxurious vacation homes in Turks & Caicos to Kylie Jenner and Nantucket to Kourtney Kardashian, the short-term rental giant has hooked up Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with a gratis $30 million penthouse in New York's Tribeca neighborhood until late October. The New York Post reports Kimye and their kids will be living in the five bedroom, five-bath triplex while Kanye deals with New York Fashion Week and his Saint Pablo tour. In return, Kim's expected to post about how lovely the digs are on social media. And given amenities like the rooftop pool and balcony, that shouldn't be too hard. The pad is reportedly not an actual Airbnb rental; it's currently on the market with Douglas Elliman.

RELATED: Stars are nothing like us, the Kardashian-Jenner edition