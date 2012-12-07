Holiday Gift Guide 2012

By Rebecca Silverstein

Holiday shopping can be more stressful than spending a day with Lindsay Lohan. But your pals at Wonderwall are here for you. We've culled together some of the most celeb-worthy holiday gifts for everyone on your list, even the most difficult to shop for. And since everything you see here is available online, you won't even need to venture out into the cold -- or brave those dreadful lines at the mall.

For gadget gals with classic style:

Don't let your iPad go bare this holiday season! Not only does Steven Alan's Shiba iPad case, available from the eBay Holiday Collective, look great on the sleek tablet, but it also holds a notepad. Katie Holmes was spotted toting this gorgeous brown leather case while hoofing it around New York City in November, and it's been flying off the shelves ever since.

