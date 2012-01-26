Hottest Australians

By Molly McGonigle

Australia may be home to some of the hottest surfers, cutest kangaroos and craziest AC/DC fans, but there are plenty of Aussies staking their ground in Hollywood. Coincidentally, NBC's new show "Camp" is full of attractive Aussies. In honor of this new summer comedy, let's scroll through and take a gander at some of Australia's sexiest stars! And don't forget to tune into "Camp" on NBC on July 10 at 10 PM.

Rachel Griffiths

From: Melbourne

We've loved this beautiful Aussie ever since "Muriel's Wedding." And if you've been missing her presence on your TV since "Brothers & Sisters" went off the air, then count your lucky stars. This actress's next project on "Camp" will leave you laughing and maybe a little envious that she looks so good in khaki and fishing vests.

(NBC's "Camp" is produced by BermanBraun, the same company that produces Wonderwall.)